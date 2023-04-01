Berenberg Bank Lowers Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Price Target to GBX 320

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAMLF opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

