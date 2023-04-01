Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PVH Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 3.4 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Shares of PVH opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.