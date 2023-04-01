Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Biomea Fusion in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($2.91) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

BMEA stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $911.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

