Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Biomea Fusion in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($2.91) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 2.9 %
Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biomea Fusion (BMEA)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.