Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) PT at $95.30

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

ITT Stock Up 2.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ITT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $86.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.