ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASM International from €375.00 ($403.23) to €378.00 ($406.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $403.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.73. ASM International has a 12 month low of $201.38 and a 12 month high of $405.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.78.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $740.06 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

