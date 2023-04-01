Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $48.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.