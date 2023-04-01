América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) vs. Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% América Móvil 8.82% 18.55% 4.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starry Group and América Móvil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group $29.86 million 0.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A América Móvil $42.01 billion 1.59 $3.88 billion $1.17 17.99

Volatility and Risk

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Starry Group and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 América Móvil 1 1 4 0 2.50

Starry Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 78,471.43%. América Móvil has a consensus price target of $21.70, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than América Móvil.

Summary

América Móvil beats Starry Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). Its products and services include wireless voice, wireless data and value-added services, fixed voice, fixed data, broadband and IT services, Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

