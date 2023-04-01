Comparing Paysafe (PSFE) and Its Competitors

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Paysafe to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paysafe and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 1 3 2 0 2.17 Paysafe Competitors 766 4701 10053 252 2.62

Profitability

Paysafe currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.51%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Paysafe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Paysafe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -122.68% 12.91% 2.14% Paysafe Competitors -39.80% -9,233.61% -5.12%

Volatility & Risk

Paysafe has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe’s peers have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paysafe and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.50 billion -$1.86 billion -0.57 Paysafe Competitors $4.06 billion $61.04 million -20.57

Paysafe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe. Paysafe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Paysafe peers beat Paysafe on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paysafe

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.