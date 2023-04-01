Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $716.67.
DNNGY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Ørsted A/S Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
