Analysts Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) PT at C$4.79

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.41.

WEED has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$2.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$2.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.73.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.