Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT at $13.20

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $910.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.78. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,597,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 253,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,487 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

