Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT at $13.20

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $910.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.78. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,597,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 253,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,487 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.