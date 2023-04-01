Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $138.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $126.44 on Monday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,426,000 after buying an additional 106,494 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

