Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fastenal by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

