Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $135.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

