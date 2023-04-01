Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

