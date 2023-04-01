Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 680,966 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

