Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cormark upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.76. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

