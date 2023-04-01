Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Lowered to C$20.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.11.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.68. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.66 and a 12 month high of C$17.78.
Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
