Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$92.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.67.

Dollarama Price Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$80.77 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$64.79 and a one year high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,241.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.78.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

Dollarama Company Profile

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

