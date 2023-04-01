Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fire & Flower in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fire & Flower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FAF. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE FAF opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$48.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.50.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

