PDD Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 76,122 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 58,283 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

