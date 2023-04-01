Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 153.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

