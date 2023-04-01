Contrasting ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) & Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and ENDRA Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.38 billion 1.87 $66.38 million $1.98 39.14 ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$13.18 million ($4.64) -0.49

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Integer and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 2 0 2.67 ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $86.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 189.31%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Integer.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.82% 9.42% 4.75% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -132.52% -110.22%

Volatility and Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

