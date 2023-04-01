Contrasting Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) & Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) and Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Genelux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -485.51% -51.29% Genelux N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.21 -$32.11 million ($6.02) -0.27 Genelux N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Genelux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genelux has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Neurosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and Genelux, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Genelux 0 0 1 0 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Genelux has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 63.95%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Genelux.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho and Goeffrey Robin Race on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus. Genelux Corporation is based in WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.

