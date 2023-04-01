Head-To-Head Analysis: Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) & Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -91,903.22% -65.37% -56.10% Omega Therapeutics -4,951.83% -71.03% -56.55%

Volatility and Risk

Miromatrix Medical has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Miromatrix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 59.20%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Miromatrix Medical is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and Omega Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 1,174.88 -$14.67 million ($1.39) -1.21 Omega Therapeutics $2.07 million 140.12 -$102.70 million ($2.14) -2.82

Miromatrix Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miromatrix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Miromatrix Medical beats Omega Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Its modular and programmable mRNA medicines, and Omega Epigenomic Controllers are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains from genome-wide DNA-sequences with single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control. The company is advancing a pipeline of development candidates covering a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

