Critical Review: EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

EVmo has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVmo and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $7.01, suggesting a potential upside of 129.17%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than EVmo.

This table compares EVmo and Iris Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $10.24 million 0.64 -$14.98 million N/A N/A Iris Energy $59.05 million 2.85 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62% Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13%

Summary

Iris Energy beats EVmo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

