Critical Review: EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Volatility & Risk
EVmo has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVmo and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EVmo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Iris Energy
|0
|4
|5
|0
|2.56
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares EVmo and Iris Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EVmo
|$10.24 million
|0.64
|-$14.98 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Iris Energy
|$59.05 million
|2.85
|-$419.77 million
|N/A
|N/A
EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
14.9% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares EVmo and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EVmo
|-71.29%
|-205.24%
|-37.62%
|Iris Energy
|-623.82%
|-204.63%
|-86.13%
Summary
Iris Energy beats EVmo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About EVmo
EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.