DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,657 shares of company stock worth $6,141,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

