MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $558.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $559.69 on Monday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $539.48 and a 200-day moving average of $491.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.