Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.60.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNMBY. UBS Group lowered Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Rheinmetall Price Performance
Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $59.87.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
