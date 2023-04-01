Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $132.13

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.06.

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.84. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

