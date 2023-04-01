boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 53.88 ($0.66).

BOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.55) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

boohoo group Price Performance

BOO stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.73) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £755.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,983.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.24. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.82 ($1.21).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

