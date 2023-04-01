SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of SGH opened at $17.24 on Monday. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $848.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SMART Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SMART Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Recommended Stories

