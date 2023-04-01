FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

CRM stock opened at $199.78 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

