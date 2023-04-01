Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rekor Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,484,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 315,534 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 126.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 508,447 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

