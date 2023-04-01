Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rekor Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.
Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.
