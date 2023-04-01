Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Decreased by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.9 %

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $391.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $397.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

