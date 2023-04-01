FY2024 Earnings Estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of FCF opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,112 shares of company stock worth $286,405. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

