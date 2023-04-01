Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pharming Group’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pharming Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PHAR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

PHAR stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $886.14 million, a PE ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

