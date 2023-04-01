FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Issued By Zacks Research

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on B. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.00%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Stories

