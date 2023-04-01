Brookfield Asset Management’s (BAM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BAM opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

