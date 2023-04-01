Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

