Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.42.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

