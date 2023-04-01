Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Chardan Capital

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 5.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 25,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

