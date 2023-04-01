Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $47.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in KB Home by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.