Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Citigroup

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average is $162.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $132.91 and a twelve month high of $249.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.66 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.