Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.24.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
