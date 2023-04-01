Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

