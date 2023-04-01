MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $509.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.63.
In related news, Director Richard Douglas bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Douglas purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $152,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
