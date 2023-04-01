MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

MaxCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $509.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Douglas bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Douglas purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $152,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 784,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxCyte by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter worth $20,963,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MaxCyte by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 174,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MaxCyte by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

