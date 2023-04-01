Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $821.67 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $763.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,220.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

