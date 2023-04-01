Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $821.67 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $763.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,220.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

