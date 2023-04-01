Rezolute’s (RZLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.24. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

About Rezolute

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rezolute by 65.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.