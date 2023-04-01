Rezolute’s (RZLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.
Rezolute Stock Performance
Shares of RZLT stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.24. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.
