Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

ESPR stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,876 shares of company stock worth $125,227. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Articles

