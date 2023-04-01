DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Up 1.9 %

Lyft stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.75. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.